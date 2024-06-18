Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt plans to expand PLI scheme for telecom sector to boost exports

Focus to remain on absorbing more export-oriented segments, involving greater number of MSMEs

telecom spectrum
Premium

Representative Picture

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 9:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With an eye to quickly boosting export of telecom equipment, and incorporating more MSMEs into the telecom manufacturing sector, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is planning to revamp the existing Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the sector, officials said. Funding for the expanded scheme may not be a challenge since the DoT has surplus funds of more than Rs 1,000 crore for the purpose, they pointed out.

The move to expand the scheme stems from the increasing need to set up a full-scale telecom manufacturing ecosystem in the country, and covering a larger set of network equipment will be
Topics : PLI scheme telecom sector Indian exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVESwati MaliwalGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon