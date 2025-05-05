Monday, May 05, 2025 | 08:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt to compensate OMCs for ₹30,000 cr LPG under-recovery by FY26

Govt to compensate OMCs for ₹30,000 cr LPG under-recovery by FY26

Petroleum Ministry officials say long-term solutions are needed as global LPG prices rise and subsidy burdens on OMCs become increasingly unsustainable

Crude oil
Premium

Petroleum Ministry officials stated that a further increase in PMUY prices is not expected in the short term

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The central government has promised that it will compensate oil marketing companies (OMCs) for the ₹30,000 crore under-recovery they continue to face in the sale of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in the ongoing financial year 2025-26 (FY26), officials at two OMCs said.
 
On an industry-wide basis, OMCs are expected to report ₹30,000 crore of under-recovery in FY26, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) officials had said last week. The largest among the three public sector OMCs, IOCL had an under-recovery of ₹19,000 crore for the sale of LPG for FY25. OMCs have been absorbing the price difference between domestic LPG rates
Topics : LPG subsidy OMCs IOCL Oil industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon