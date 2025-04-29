Growth hits a green wall: Can Indian factories outgrow environmental norms?

Pretty soon, the Supreme Court will face another industry versus environment challenge that would draw attention. In February this year, the court stayed a notification issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change which exempted building and construction projects spanning an area of up to 150,000 square metres (a bit bigger than most cricket stadiums) from obtaining mandatory environmental clearance or EC.

Most new-age manufacturing projects, including even those for solar plants or electric vehicles, demand a larger factory than this limit. Any electric vehicle unit manufacturing about 1 million two-wheelers, for instance, will hit this limit, assessed