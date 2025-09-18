Govt eases GST price label rules, scraps mandatory advertisements

In a major relief to manufacturers, packers, and importers following recent goods and services tax (GST) rate revisions, the central government has updated its September 9 circular by waiving mandatory newspaper advertisements (ads) for price changes and extending the timeline for using old packaging materials.

The deadline for exhausting old packaging has been pushed to March 31, 2026, or until supplies run out, up from the previous December 31 cutoff, according to the revised circular released by the Department of Consumer Affairs.

The September 9 advisory allowed manufacturers, packers, and importers to revise the maximum retail price (MRP) on unsold