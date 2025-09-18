Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Govt eases GST price label rules, scraps mandatory advertisements

Govt eases GST price label rules, scraps mandatory advertisements

Businesses can skip re-stickering and use old stock until March 2026

Fast-moving consumer goods companies and trade partners had flagged concerns about the re-labelling guidelines mentioned in the September 9 circular.

Monika YadavAkshara Srivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

In a major relief to manufacturers, packers, and importers following recent goods and services tax (GST) rate revisions, the central government has updated its September 9 circular by waiving mandatory newspaper advertisements (ads) for price changes and extending the timeline for using old packaging materials. 
The deadline for exhausting old packaging has been pushed to March 31, 2026, or until supplies run out, up from the previous December 31 cutoff, according to the revised circular released by the Department of Consumer Affairs. 
The September 9 advisory allowed manufacturers, packers, and importers to revise the maximum retail price (MRP) on unsold
