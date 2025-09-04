GST overhaul may reshape ecommerce strategy ahead of festival season

India’s simplified two-tier goods and services tax (GST) structure, set to take effect on September 22, is reshaping e-commerce strategies just weeks before the country's crucial festive shopping season. Online retailers are expecting a surge in demand while grappling with short-term operational challenges, according to industry executives.

The new framework reduces the current multiple-slab system to just 5 per cent and 18 per cent rates, prompting some consumers to delay big-ticket purchases in anticipation of lower prices. At the same time, e-commerce platforms are scrambling to update billing systems and inventory management ahead of their biggest sales period of the