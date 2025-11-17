Monday, November 17, 2025 | 09:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GST transition sparks short-term FMCG demand dip in Sep quarter: Report

GST transition sparks short-term FMCG demand dip in Sep quarter: Report

FMCG volumes eased to 5.4% in Q2 as GST transition caused a brief slowdown, though rural markets continued to outpace urban areas and overall sector growth stayed strong at 12.9%

The transition to the new GST regime temporarily slowed the home and personal care segment, while food maintained its ground. | Image: Bloomberg

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Transition to the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime in the September quarter led to a slight moderation in volumes in the Indian fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector to 5.4 per cent during the period, market researcher NielsenIQ India stated in a new report.
 
Meanwhile, the sector recorded overall growth of 12.9 per cent, driven by sustained rural demand and a steady urban recovery. However, rural markets continued to grow ahead of urban for the seventh consecutive quarter.
 
Rural India has recorded a 7.7 per cent increase compared to 3.7 per cent in urban areas. However, the gap is
