Gujarat allots 188 acres for Tata group, CG Power semiconductor plants

The Tata group has been allotted about 160 acres in Gujarat’s Dholera to set up the country’s first mega semiconductor fabrication plant with an investment of Rs 91,000 crore, according to officials in the state government. CG Power, on the other hand, has been given an offer-cum-allotment (OCA) of 28 acres in Sanand for its ATMP (assembly, testing, marking and packaging) plant, which will be built with an investment of Rs 7,600 crore, they said.

The ground-breaking ceremony of the two projects is likely to take place on March 13 in the presence of top politicians and government officials. The projects,