Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Gujarat allots 188 acres for Tata group, CG Power semiconductor plants

Ground-breaking likely on Mar 13; incentives form 70% of project cost

semiconductor
Premium

The projects, under the India Semiconductor Mission, were cleared by the Union Cabinet a few days ago.

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 11:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Tata group has been allotted about 160 acres in Gujarat’s Dholera to set up the country’s first mega semiconductor fabrication plant with an investment of Rs 91,000 crore, according to officials in the state government. CG Power, on the other hand, has been given an offer-cum-allotment (OCA) of 28 acres in Sanand for its ATMP (assembly, testing, marking and packaging) plant, which will be built with an investment of Rs 7,600 crore, they said.  

The ground-breaking ceremony of the two projects is likely to take place on March 13 in the presence of top politicians and government officials. The projects,

Also Read

Dholera SIR all ready to kickstart its plug-and-play infrastructure

Tata, Israel's Tower Semiconductor among bidders for SCL Mohali revamp: Rpt

Tata Group in talks with two Taiwanese companies for chip plant in Dholera

TMS Ep522: Dholera, smartphone innovation, France-iPhone fiasco and more

Vibrant Gujarat 2024: Tata to soon start new semiconductor factory in state

PM Narendra Modi likely to inaugurate 15 airport projects on Sunday

India's free trade agreement with EFTA likely to be signed on March 10

Cabinet nod to India AI Mission with Rs 10,372 crore outlay for 5 years

UK trade minister Badenoch doesn't see Indian election as deadline for FTA

Women in public sector boardroom: Public-private gap widens, shows data

Topics : Gujarat Gujarat government Tata group CG power semiconductor semiconductor industry Sanand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 11:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayIIFL Finance Share PriceCoronavirus CaseIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVEInternational Women's Day 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon