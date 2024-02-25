Rooftop solar power systems: Shinning a light on better tomorrow

The Centre is easing the installation of rooftop solar systems in households through a slew of new schemes and regulations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced the PM Suryaghar Yojana (PMSY) scheme, which prompted the Ministry of Power to revise the rules for consumers eager to get solar panels fixed easily on their rooftops.

Here is a rundown on the new scheme, installation process of panels and their benefits

What is PMSY?

On February 13, Prime Minister Modi announced the new scheme. With an outlay of Rs 75,000 crore, it’s aimed at installing rooftop solar panels in 10 million households. Announcing the scheme,