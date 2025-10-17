Friday, October 17, 2025 | 11:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / HCLTech emerges fastest growing IT company amid global headwinds

HCLTech emerges fastest growing IT company amid global headwinds

Indian IT services post lacklustre Q2 growth; HCL leads with 4.6% CC growth, while AI and contract wins shape cautious outlook for FY26

HCL Tech, HCL
premium

Net addition for the full year is expected to remain stagnant. | (Photo: Reuters)

Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian information technology (IT) services companies reported lacklustre growth in the second quarter, at a time when the macroeconomic environment did not deteriorate further. 
HCLTech emerged the best performer among India’s top six IT services firms with a constant-currency growth rate of 4.6 per cent, even though uncertainties continued to persist. While some of the top players saw low-single-digit constant-currency growth during the period ended September 30, others witnessed negative growth. 
HCLTech’s constant currency growth was higher than LTIMindtree’s (4.4 per cent) and Infosys’ (2.9 per cent), helping HCL to cement its place as the fastest-growing IT services company in
Topics : Indian IT services firms Q2 results HCL IT services
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon