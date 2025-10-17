HCLTech emerges fastest growing IT company amid global headwinds

Indian information technology (IT) services companies reported lacklustre growth in the second quarter, at a time when the macroeconomic environment did not deteriorate further.

HCLTech emerged the best performer among India’s top six IT services firms with a constant-currency growth rate of 4.6 per cent, even though uncertainties continued to persist. While some of the top players saw low-single-digit constant-currency growth during the period ended September 30, others witnessed negative growth.

HCLTech’s constant currency growth was higher than LTIMindtree’s (4.4 per cent) and Infosys’ (2.9 per cent), helping HCL to cement its place as the fastest-growing IT services company in