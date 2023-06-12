Plea to I&B on smoking, tobacco warning: Prevent authority duplication

The 57 OCCPs registered with the government have raised concerns over the proposed health ministry notification for the creation of a ‘separate mechanism under the 2023 Tobacco Warning Rules (effective from I September) for dealing with the same issues over which IT rules have jurisdiction,’ said the OCCPs in a letter to I&B Minister Anurag Thakur.

The providers say they already comply with the code of ethics under the 2021 IT Rules administered by the I&B Ministry on how smoking and tobacco use can be depicted.