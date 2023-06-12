close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Plea to I&B on smoking, tobacco warning: Prevent authority duplication

The OCCPs' letter argues that the I&B Ministry drafted the IT rules of 2021 only after a detailed study of global best practices, making them well-founded

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
Smoking
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 11:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On the contentious issue of the depiction of smoking and tobacco use, online curated content providers (OCCP) have urged the Information & Broadcasting Ministry to prevent a duplication of authority between itself and the Health Ministry which will arise if the latter’s separate set of rules is accepted.
The providers say they already comply with the code of ethics under the 2021 IT Rules administered by the I&B Ministry on how smoking and tobacco use can be depicted.   
The 57 OCCPs registered with the government have raised concerns over the proposed health ministry notification for the creation of a ‘separate mechanism under the 2023 Tobacco Warning Rules (effective from I September) for dealing with the same issues over which IT rules have jurisdiction,’ said the OCCPs in a letter to I&B Minister Anurag  Thakur. 
Or

Also Read

World No Tobacco Day: Govt bans tobacco promotion on OTT; notifies rules

Tobacco in gunny bags to attract 28% GST, 71% compensation cess: AAR

OTT platforms to display anti-tobacco warnings similar to cinema theatres

Farmers' body writes to PMO against WHO's advice to replace tobacco farming

Viewership of premium videos up in India, Disney+ Hotstar most dominant

Unseasonal rain curtails FMCG demand in May; rural segment grows 2.2%

A strong dose of reality: Households waste 70% medicines, shows survey

DGCA eases norms for Indian carriers launching new foreign destinations

Mumbai Airport's 2nd runway gets a new 'carpet' for safety, efficiency

India's domestic air passenger traffic up by 2.3% in May, Icra study shows

Topics : Tobacco warning Smoking Tobacco

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 11:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Market concentration of telecom sector leaders rises to 72% in FY23

Market concentration of telecom sector leaders rises to 72% in FY23
4 min read

Benchmark indices snap two-day losing streak; Sensex rises 99.08 points

sensex, BSE
2 min read

Donald Trump indictment: What is US's Espionage Act? All you need to know

Former US President Donald Trump
2 min read

Most Popular

El Nino biggest immediate risk for the markets; not priced in yet: Analysts

farmer
4 min read

Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Retail inflation eases to 4.25% in May; April IIP rises 4.2% vs 1.1% in Mar

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon