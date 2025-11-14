Friday, November 14, 2025 | 10:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / High streets hold lead in rental growth as retailers go for visibility

High streets hold lead in rental growth as retailers go for visibility

Stagnant rents are largely confined to grade B, grade C malls: Experts

Between 2021 and 2025, rental values on prime high street have grown 7-15 per cent annually, driven by strong consumption density and limited new supply, even outpacing grade A malls, which grew by 5-8 per cent, according to Anarock.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 10:37 PM IST

High-street rentals continue to outpace those of malls, as retailers focus on prime locations and are willing to pay a premium for visibility. 
Between 2021 and 2025, rental values on prime high street have grown 7-15 per cent annually, driven by strong consumption density and limited new supply, even outpacing grade A malls, which grew by 5-8 per cent, according to Anarock. 
Luxury brands alone have accounted for over 40 per cent of high-street leasing as they are willing to pay a premium for visibility, it stated. 
Bhavik Bhandari, chief business officer at Ashwin Sheth Group, noted that overall mall
