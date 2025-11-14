High streets hold lead in rental growth as retailers go for visibility

High-street rentals continue to outpace those of malls, as retailers focus on prime locations and are willing to pay a premium for visibility.

Between 2021 and 2025, rental values on prime high street have grown 7-15 per cent annually, driven by strong consumption density and limited new supply, even outpacing grade A malls, which grew by 5-8 per cent, according to Anarock.

Luxury brands alone have accounted for over 40 per cent of high-street leasing as they are willing to pay a premium for visibility, it stated.

Bhavik Bhandari, chief business officer at Ashwin Sheth Group, noted that overall mall