Indian hotels post steady gains in September despite seasonal slowdown

September shone bright in a seasonally weak quarter for the hospitality sector, with continued growth in average room rates (ARR) and stable occupancies.

“September 2025 recorded a healthy performance for the Indian hotel sector, with continued growth in ARR and stable occupancies, as demand from corporate travel and MICE segments gained momentum,” stated the monthly hospitality monitor from HVS Anarock.

ARR grew to a range of Rs 7,900–8,100, an uptick of 6–8 per cent sequentially and 9–11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Occupancies rose to 61–63 per cent, up 1–3 percentage points sequentially, while remaining stable on a Y-o-Y basis. Revenue