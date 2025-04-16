Hotels hop on Good Friday-Easter boom as travellers chase quick escapes

Travel demand for the summer season has already picked up, with hotels and travel operators observing a further surge driven largely by families over the Good Friday–Easter weekend.

EaseMyTrip, an online travel company, recorded a 40 per cent rise in bookings for the Good Friday–Easter weekend and for longer holidays, as travellers used the break to take an extended vacation.

Mumbai to Goa, Delhi to Amritsar, and Hyderabad to Mumbai are among the most popular domestic routes for the upcoming weekend getaway.

“Internationally, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates have seen the highest bookings this Easter weekend, with many travellers