India among top 5 markets, gamers more willing to pay: Krafton India CEO

Apple imports not a threat to industry in J-K: Horticulture department

Gupta coal mine and terminal to be retained by SA govt after court decision

Govt blocks Mahadev app, 21 other illegal betting platforms on ED request

Scheme to tackle pollution by processing units in sectors on the cards

US freezes fund transfers worth Rs 2.6 crore by Indian diamantaires

Solitaire sheen: Sales of solitaire diamonds rise in post Covid-19 era

Alkem Labs sinks 9% in 2 days; FY24 India sales to miss double-digit growth

Divi's Lab surges 10% in two days on strong revenue growth guidance

Standing under a Peepal tree in a bylane of Katargam, a suburb in Surat that houses several diamond cutting and polishing units, 24-year-old Arun Chotaliya (name changed) from Junagadh is lost in thought. He is planning his trip back home for Diwali. But this year, his Diwali will be lacklustre. Not only is he returning home with less money, he is also not sure when he can come back to work after the festivities end.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com