Monday, March 03, 2025 | 07:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Hyderabad, Gurugram, Bengaluru drive Marriott's ADR growth in South Asia

Hyderabad, Gurugram, Bengaluru drive Marriott's ADR growth in South Asia

Marriott International, a global American hospitality company, on Monday announced an 11 per cent growth in its revenue per available room (RevPAR), led by ADR and occupancy in the South Asian region

Marriott International, hotels
Premium

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Key metropolitan markets such as Hyderabad, Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Mumbai were instrumental in driving average daily rate (ADR) growth, the company said in its press release. India is a major market for Marriott International, with a total of 155 properties.
 
Marriott International, a global American hospitality company, on Monday announced an 11 per cent growth in its revenue per available room (RevPAR), led by ADR and occupancy in the South Asian region.
 
Including the Indian market, it has a portfolio of 168 properties across 17 brands in South Asia and anticipates opening 14 hotels across the region in 2025, the
Topics : Marriott International Marriott Hotels Hospitality sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon