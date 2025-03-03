Hyderabad, Gurugram, Bengaluru drive Marriott's ADR growth in South Asia

Key metropolitan markets such as Hyderabad, Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Mumbai were instrumental in driving average daily rate (ADR) growth, the company said in its press release. India is a major market for Marriott International, with a total of 155 properties.

Marriott International, a global American hospitality company, on Monday announced an 11 per cent growth in its revenue per available room (RevPAR), led by ADR and occupancy in the South Asian region.

Including the Indian market, it has a portfolio of 168 properties across 17 brands in South Asia and anticipates opening 14 hotels across the region in 2025, the