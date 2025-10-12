HydraFacials to botox: How India's wedding rush is powering a beauty boom

As India’s peak wedding season approaches, dermatology and aesthetic clinics across the country are witnessing a significant rise in demand for minimally invasive and non-surgical cosmetic treatments.

From HydraFacials and laser toning to Botox, fillers, and skin boosters, individuals are increasingly turning to quick, low-downtime procedures. They want to look their best for wedding festivities and pre-wedding photoshoots.

According to Gagan Raina, medical and clinical director, Cosmetologist and Aesthetic Medicine Specialist at Arisia Skin Clinic, demand typically rises by 25–35 per cent during the wedding season, starting nearly two months before major ceremonies.

“The surge is driven by people seeking