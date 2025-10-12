Monday, October 13, 2025 | 12:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / HydraFacials to botox: How India's wedding rush is powering a beauty boom

HydraFacials to botox: How India's wedding rush is powering a beauty boom

As India's wedding season begins, demand for quick, non-surgical beauty treatments surges - from HydraFacials and Botox to Ultherapy and PRP - promising glow without downtime

Cosmetics
premium

Family members, too, are embracing microneedling radiofrequency (MNRF) and subtle anti-aging injectables to refresh their appearance before the celebrations.

Anjali Singh Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As India’s peak wedding season approaches, dermatology and aesthetic clinics across the country are witnessing a significant rise in demand for minimally invasive and non-surgical cosmetic treatments. 
 
From HydraFacials and laser toning to Botox, fillers, and skin boosters, individuals are increasingly turning to quick, low-downtime procedures. They want to look their best for wedding festivities and pre-wedding photoshoots.
 
According to Gagan Raina, medical and clinical director, Cosmetologist and Aesthetic Medicine Specialist at Arisia Skin Clinic, demand typically rises by 25–35 per cent during the wedding season, starting nearly two months before major ceremonies.
 
“The surge is driven by people seeking
Topics : Weddings Beauty market skincare cosmetics industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon