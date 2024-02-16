Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IBBI amends resolution rules: Realty insolvency to be project-wise

Share of top 10 realty deals was 87% of total value of PE investments in first 9 months of FY24 (9MFY24)

Housing market, Homes, Real estate, Realty
Premium

Representative Picture

Ruchika ChitravanshiAneeka Chatterjee New Delhi/Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a boost to stressed real estate companies, the bankruptcy board has amended the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) to allow project-wise insolvency in the sector.
 
“The resolution professional (RP), after the approval of the committee, may invite a resolution plan for each real estate project or group of projects of the corporate debtor,” the latest Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) notification said.
To further ease the processes, the notification has said that if a company undergoing insolvency has any real estate project, the RP should operate a separate bank account for each project.
 
“Resolution of individual projects would

Also Read

IBBI forms panel of 787 professionals to expedite resolution process

Govt may clarify prospective clause of IBC exemption for aviation

IBBI likely to bring out discussion paper on real estate insolvency

IBBI suggests project-based insolvency, excludes allotted property

IBBI allows same RP for company and personal guarantor insolvency

IBBI amends norms to increase transparency in insolvency resolution process

Govt asks industry players to invest in technology towards greener future

SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh and Busy Bee Airways jointly bid for Go First

Paytm Payments Bank saga: FASTag makers gear up as demand from FIs rise

Irdai reconstitutes expert committee for Ind AS/IFRS implementation

Topics : Real Estate IBBI Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code RERA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon