IBBI proposes beneficial ownership disclosures to curb misuse of IBC

To prevent misuse of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code’s “clean slate” provision, the insolvency regulator has proposed detailed disclosures by bidders on the beneficial ownership of their entities. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has invited public comments on its proposed disclosure template, released in a discussion paper titled Measures to Enhance Integrity of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.

What ownership details will bidders need to disclose?

“The template requires the Prospective Resolution Applicant (PRA) to disclose all natural persons having ultimate ownership or control, together with jurisdictional and structural details of all intermediate entities forming part of