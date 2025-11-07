Friday, November 07, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / IBBI proposes beneficial ownership disclosures to curb misuse of IBC

IBBI proposes beneficial ownership disclosures to curb misuse of IBC

The insolvency regulator has proposed mandatory beneficial ownership disclosures by bidders under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to improve due diligence and prevent misuse of Section 32A immunity

bankruptcy, IBBI
premium

The insolvency regulator has proposed mandatory ownership disclosures by bidders to curb misuse of IBC’s clean slate clause and enhance transparency in resolution processes.

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

To prevent misuse of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code’s “clean slate” provision, the insolvency regulator has proposed detailed disclosures by bidders on the beneficial ownership of their entities. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has invited public comments on its proposed disclosure template, released in a discussion paper titled Measures to Enhance Integrity of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.
 
What ownership details will bidders need to disclose?
 
“The template requires the Prospective Resolution Applicant (PRA) to disclose all natural persons having ultimate ownership or control, together with jurisdictional and structural details of all intermediate entities forming part of
Topics : IBC IBBI Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon