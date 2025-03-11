IIHL's Rs 5,600 crore payment paves way for Reliance Capital acquisition

IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL), the Mauritius-based holding firm, has made a payment of Rs 5,600 crore to lenders on Monday for the acquisition of Reliance Capital, paving the way for the deal’s completion by Thursday, Ashok Hinduja, chairman, IIHL, said on Tuesday.

The payment comes ahead of a scheduled hearing on March 12 at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Mumbai. In an earlier hearing, the NCLT had instructed lenders and the monitoring committee to resolve all procedural formalities by March 12 to facilitate the ownership transfer.

Speaking to TV media, Hinduja said the Reliance Capital transaction will be