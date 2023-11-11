Sensex (0.11%)
In India, just asset-light model doesn't work: IHCL's Puneet Chhatwal

A combination of asset-light and asset-heavy is the right formula, driving absolute returns in its owned portfolio where the operating leverage is currently higher, he said

Puneet Chhatwal, IHCL MD
Premium

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 8:36 PM IST
You can grow faster if you are asset-light because scaling up is faster, but capital efficiency cannot be the only business model, said Indian Hotels Company's Puneet Chhatwal adding that in India, just asset-light model does not work. 

Chhatwal, the managing director and chief executive officer of Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) said that the company is one of the first hospitality companies in the country to go asset-light. 

IHCL has just soft-launched the flagship Ginger Hotel at Santacruz, Mumbai. The 371-key property is 100 per cent company-owned. IHCL will continue to build and invest in properties ‘selectively’ even as it scales up through the asset-light model.

First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 8:35 PM IST

