In India, just asset-light model doesn't work: IHCL's Puneet Chhatwal

You can grow faster if you are asset-light because scaling up is faster, but capital efficiency cannot be the only business model, said Indian Hotels Company's Puneet Chhatwal adding that in India, just asset-light model does not work.

Chhatwal, the managing director and chief executive officer of Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) said that the company is one of the first hospitality companies in the country to go asset-light.

IHCL has just soft-launched the flagship Ginger Hotel at Santacruz, Mumbai. The 371-key property is 100 per cent company-owned. IHCL will continue to build and invest in properties ‘selectively’ even as it scales up through the asset-light model.