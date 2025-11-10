IN-SPACe, SIDBI launch ₹1,000 crore venture fund for space startups

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) and the Small Industries Development Bank of India Venture Capital Ltd (SIDBI Venture Capital Fund) on Monday signed the contribution agreement to operationalise the Rs 1,000 crore venture capital fund for the Indian space sector.

This signing marks the formal beginning of the fund’s investment activities following its approval by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ( Sebi ) on October 31 this year. IN-SPACe acts as a single-window, independent nodal agency functioning autonomously under the Department of Space (DoS).

How was