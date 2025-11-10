Monday, November 10, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / IN-SPACe, SIDBI launch ₹1,000 crore venture fund for space startups

IN-SPACe, SIDBI launch ₹1,000 crore venture fund for space startups

IN-SPACe and SIDBI Venture Capital have signed a contribution agreement to operationalise the Rs 1,000 crore venture capital fund aimed at boosting innovation and private participation in space sector

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had approved the establishment of the Rs 1,000 crore venture capital fund for the Indian space sector in October 2024. | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) and the Small Industries Development Bank of India Venture Capital Ltd (SIDBI Venture Capital Fund) on Monday signed the contribution agreement to operationalise the Rs 1,000 crore venture capital fund for the Indian space sector.
 
This signing marks the formal beginning of the fund’s investment activities following its approval by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on October 31 this year. IN-SPACe acts as a single-window, independent nodal agency functioning autonomously under the Department of Space (DoS).
 
