In the works: Telecom Patent Fund to access costly tech, drive innovation

In a bid to bolster innovation and support indigenous technology development, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is working on instituting a Telecom Patent Fund (TPF). This fund aims to provide vital support to startups, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), academia, and Indian companies by facilitating the acquisition and licensing of expensive patented technology, spanning both hardware and software.



The TPF would be used to acquire licences of crucial patented technology from global corporations or patent-holders to assist domestic telecom companies, particularly SMEs, which often face hurdles in accessing these directly because of cost constraints. The proposed fund would manage the licensing