India to draft AI-native telecom rules, partners with ITU on 6G push

DoT officials say India is working with the ITU on research and standards for AI-native networks as it prepares for 6G and stakes a claim in global satcom policy

The Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), under the DoT, is actively contributing to the ITU’s global standards efforts.

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

India plans to drive research and frame guidelines for the creation of artificial intelligence (AI)-native telecom networks, Department of Telecommunications (DoT) officials said on Wednesday. Speaking at an International Telecommunication Union (ITU) event, officials said India has begun collaborating with the ITU on AI integration in network architecture, particularly in the context of 6G.
 
“The focus group on AI-native networks will pursue several key objectives—researching AI integration in network architecture, identifying new use cases, addressing challenges and gaps, and collaborating with other standard development organisations and industry groups to ensure a unified approach to AI networking,” said Shubhendu
