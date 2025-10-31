Friday, October 31, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India among world's busiest nations, strives for work-life balance

India among world's busiest nations, strives for work-life balance

People with advanced education qualifications have more workload on them

mental health awareness
premium

Indians with advanced education qualifications work an average of 52.8 hours a week, compared to just 39.8 hours for those with less than basic schooling (Photo: Freepik)

Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aristotle believed leisure was the highest aim and the very purpose of human life and Karl Marx argued that under capitalism, labour transforms from a creative act into a commodity. The debate on work continues.
 
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy said in 2023 that young professionals should work 70 hours a week for national productivity. L&T chairman S N Subrahmanyan went a step further, saying company employees should work 90 hours a week and even on Sundays. Both comments sparked a heated debate, prompting Murthy to say that it was his personal choice to work so long and it should not
Topics : BS Number Wise Most working hours labour Law Indian labour laws Work-life harmony work-life balance Work culture
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon