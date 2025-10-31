India among world's busiest nations, strives for work-life balance

Aristotle believed leisure was the highest aim and the very purpose of human life and Karl Marx argued that under capitalism, labour transforms from a creative act into a commodity. The debate on work continues.

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy said in 2023 that young professionals should work 70 hours a week for national productivity. L&T chairman S N Subrahmanyan went a step further, saying company employees should work 90 hours a week and even on Sundays. Both comments sparked a heated debate, prompting Murthy to say that it was his personal choice to work so long and it should not