India is emerging as a hub for complex, high-end surgeries, treatment

India is not only doing complex surgeries but is also setting new standards o

A team of doctors led by Dr Kaushal Kant Mishra, director, orthopaedics and joint replacement, Fortis Escorts, Okhla, New Delhi performed a hip-ball replacement surgery in 15 minutes and 35 seconds – the shortest duration for such a surgery known so far globally. It is three minutes less than the previous world record which was also set by Dr Mishra and his team.