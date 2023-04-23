India is emerging as a hub for complex, high-end surgeries, treatment

86-year-old Sumitra Sharma, a resident of Gaya had slipped in the washroom and fractured her left hip. With a previous history of breast cancer and angioplasty, her condition was complicated. At the time of admission at Fortis Escorts Hospital in Okhla, Sharma complained of chest pain. Investigations revealed an acute cardiac event along with old scarring and her heart was pumping at 30 per cent of full capacity. So, she went for an angiography before her orthopaedic surgery. Sharma needed surgery urgently.
A team of doctors led by Dr Kaushal Kant Mishra, director, orthopaedics and joint replacement, Fortis Escorts, Okhla, New Delhi performed a hip-ball replacement surgery in 15 minutes and 35 seconds – the shortest duration for such a surgery known so far globally. It is three minutes less than the previous world record which was also set by Dr Mishra and his team.
India is not only doing complex surgeries but is also setting new standards o
