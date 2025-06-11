Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 07:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Dysprosium, terbium may top India's rare earth wishlist before China

Dysprosium, terbium may top India's rare earth wishlist before China

Amid uncertainty over rare earth approvals from China, India pushes to secure dysprosium and terbium imports essential for magnet production in electric vehicles and wind turbines

Around 90 per cent of the refining is done in China, while Vietnam and Malaysia account for the remainder.

Puja DasShine Jacob New Delhi/Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Amid reports that at least 10 applicants are in the advanced stages of receiving rare earth licences from China, sources indicate that the industry and the Indian government are actively pushing for the import of two key materials—dysprosium and terbium—critical for domestic magnet production.
 
India requires several rare earth elements (REEs), especially neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, and terbium, primarily for use in permanent magnets. Dysprosium and terbium, two heavy rare earth elements (HREEs) with unique properties, particularly in the realm of magnetism, are not available in extractable quantities in India. While India possesses some REEs like lanthanum, cerium, neodymium, and praseodymium,
