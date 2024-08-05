Business Standard
India Inc gives weakest performance on profit front in seven quarters

Sales growth, too, remains modest amid demand challenges

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Krishna Kant Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 11:39 PM IST
India Inc has reported a muted start to the financial year 2024-25, with a decline in net earnings and a modest single-digit uptick in revenues.

An analysis of 488 companies that have released their results for the June 2024 quarter reveals a 1.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in combined net profit -- the weakest performance in the past seven quarters.

In stark contrast, the combined net profit of these companies experienced a 13.6 per cent Y-o-Y increase in the previous quarter (Q4FY24) and a 65.2 per cent Y-o-Y rise in Q1FY24.  For Q1FY25, these firms reported combined net

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

