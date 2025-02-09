Business Standard

India likely to miss Feb 10 deadline for NDC submission under Paris pact

These climate plans detail actions that countries intend to undertake every 5 years

climate action plans, known as nationally determined contributions (NDCs)
Photo: UN.org

Puja Das New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

India is expected to miss the February 10 deadline for submitting its third round of climate action plans under the Paris Agreement. This comes as it is unlikely to significantly upgrade targets, according to sources. 
 
These climate action plans, known as nationally determined contributions (NDCs), detail climate actions that countries intend to undertake every five years as mandated by the Paris Agreement. The upcoming round of NDCs is for the period 2030-2035. 
 
The Paris Agreement Implementation and Compliance Committee, following a meeting last year, requested nations to submit their 2035 NDCs by February 10. This is around nine months before
