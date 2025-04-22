Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India localisation norms for software procurement need rationalisation: BSA

India localisation norms for software procurement need rationalisation: BSA

To bid for government projects in India, the government mandates that a certain percentage of the product, including software solutions, be made domestically

This is in addition to any other localisation requirements that may be imposed by the respective line ministries for the software they wish to procure

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

India’s localisation norms for procurement of software meant for government contracts need to be rationalised so that companies can understand the processes better and bid accordingly, Victoria Espinel, the global chief executive officer of policy advocacy group Business Software Alliance (BSA), said.
 
While most companies globally have their software development teams in India, it is very difficult for them to establish what percentage of the product has been made in the country and what has been developed outside, she said. Software companies, however, have flagged this requirement as arbitrary owing to the lack of objective standards through which domestic value
Topics : IT-software sector Data localisation IT Industry

