India localisation norms for software procurement need rationalisation: BSA

India’s localisation norms for procurement of software meant for government contracts need to be rationalised so that companies can understand the processes better and bid accordingly, Victoria Espinel, the global chief executive officer of policy advocacy group Business Software Alliance (BSA), said.

While most companies globally have their software development teams in India, it is very difficult for them to establish what percentage of the product has been made in the country and what has been developed outside, she said. Software companies, however, have flagged this requirement as arbitrary owing to the lack of objective standards through which domestic value