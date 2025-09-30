Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 04:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / India's M&A deal value falls 10% in September quarter on valuation caution

India's M&A deal value falls 10% in September quarter on valuation caution

India's M&A deal value fell 9.6 per cent to $26.26 billion in the September quarter, with investors cautious amid tariff concerns, valuation gaps and global economic uncertainty

The 9.57 per cent decline in deal value marks a reversal from the sharp growth seen last year, when India had emerged as one of the most active M&A markets in Asia. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

India’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity cooled in the September 2025 quarter, with deal value falling to $26.26 billion from $29.04 billion a year earlier, according to Bloomberg data. The number of transactions also slipped to 787, compared with 840 in the September 2024 quarter, reflecting a slowdown in corporate deal-making momentum. 
The 9.57 per cent decline in deal value marks a reversal from the sharp growth seen last year, when India had emerged as one of the most active M&A markets in Asia. The fall comes as global investors adopt a more cautious approach amid fears of
