India's M&A deal value falls 10% in September quarter on valuation caution

India’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity cooled in the September 2025 quarter, with deal value falling to $26.26 billion from $29.04 billion a year earlier, according to Bloomberg data. The number of transactions also slipped to 787, compared with 840 in the September 2024 quarter, reflecting a slowdown in corporate deal-making momentum.

The 9.57 per cent decline in deal value marks a reversal from the sharp growth seen last year, when India had emerged as one of the most active M&A markets in Asia. The fall comes as global investors adopt a more cautious approach amid fears of