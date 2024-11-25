India may become global leader in 5G fixed wireless access market by 2027

India is expected to become the world’s largest 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market by 2027 with over 30 million subscribers and overtake the US, the current global leader with 15 million subscribers, according to Counterpoint Research.

“India should reach closer to 30 million subscribers by 2027 and the US will be around 25 million. It will be the real inflection point for India,” says Neil Shah, co-founder of Counterpoint Research.

Telecom gear maker Ericsson estimates that India is expected to have 80-100 million 5G FWA subscribers by 2030. In India, fixed broadband services grew slowly at a CAGR of