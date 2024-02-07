India needs robust policies for ethanol to sustain distillery investments

“Noted that the commissioning of a new multi-feed distillery at Rani Nangal, Uttar Pradesh (UP), is expected by March 31, 2024. Furthermore, considering the present government policy and challenges in the availability of permitted grains at viable procurement costs for distillery operations, it has been decided to keep the implementation of the new proposed distillery expansion project at Sabitgarh, UP, in abeyance."

This is an excerpt from an investor brief issued by Triveni Engineering & Industries (TEIL), one of the biggest sugar and ethanol producers in the country, after posting October-December results. The company suspended work on a Rs 230 crore