India must look beyond coding and build product-led innovation: Experts

India should focus on product-led growth, move to creating products and intellectual property rather than just concentrating on coding, Accel’s partner Prashanth Prakash and Kris Gopalakrishnan, Infosys co-founder, said at the inauguration of the three-day Bangalore Tech Summit.

Why do leaders believe India must move beyond coding?

For decades, the country has earned its stripes by being the back office of the world, having millions of engineers who write codes, create apps and design chips for global semiconductor companies but has lacked the skill, edge and capability when it came to product manufacturing, especially technology products.

However, the central government