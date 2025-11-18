Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 07:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India must look beyond coding and build product-led innovation: Experts

India must look beyond coding and build product-led innovation: Experts

At the Bangalore Tech Summit, industry leaders said India must move from a coding-focused services model to product-led innovation, strengthening deep tech, AI and semiconductor capabilities

deeptech, Artificial intelligence, AI
premium

Deep-tech startup funding in India surged 78 per cent to $1.6 billion last year, but still accounted for only about one-fifth of the $7.4 billion raised overall, according to a report by industry body Nasscom. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India should focus on product-led growth, move to creating products and intellectual property rather than just concentrating on coding, Accel’s partner Prashanth Prakash and Kris Gopalakrishnan, Infosys co-founder, said at the inauguration of the three-day Bangalore Tech Summit.
 
Why do leaders believe India must move beyond coding?
 
For decades, the country has earned its stripes by being the back office of the world, having millions of engineers who write codes, create apps and design chips for global semiconductor companies but has lacked the skill, edge and capability when it came to product manufacturing, especially technology products.
 
However, the central government
Topics : semiconductor industry AI technology Tech firms coding
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon