India ranks 6th globally in live branded residence projects: Report

India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing branded residences market globally, ranking sixth in live projects and contributing 4 per cent to global supply of branded residences, stated Knight Frank’s ‘The Residence Report’, released on Tuesday.

The country also ranks 10th globally in the pipeline of upcoming branded residence projects, accounting for 2 per cent of future supply among 83 countries that were surveyed.

“India’s position highlights its growing, but still nascent role, in the segment compared to global leaders like the US, UAE, and UK. Importantly, the country’s rising wealth base is fuelling future demand,” the report stated.