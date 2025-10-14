Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India ranks 6th globally in live branded residence projects: Report

India ranks 6th globally in live branded residence projects: Report

The country also ranks tenth globally in the pipeline of upcoming branded residence projects, accounting for 2 per cent of future supply among 83 countries that were surveyed

Prestige Estates Projects, Real Estate
premium

India home to nearly 85,698 individuals with a net worth of $10+ mn in 2024

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing branded residences market globally, ranking sixth in live projects and contributing 4 per cent to global supply of branded residences, stated Knight Frank’s ‘The Residence Report’, released on Tuesday.
 
The country also ranks 10th globally in the pipeline of upcoming branded residence projects, accounting for 2 per cent of future supply among 83 countries that were surveyed.
  “India’s position highlights its growing, but still nascent role, in the segment compared to global leaders like the US, UAE, and UK. Importantly, the country’s rising wealth base is fuelling future demand,” the report stated.
Topics : India's global rankings Residential projects luxury homes
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon