India's deep-tech investors back collective intelligence over competition

Last week, the corridors of the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi echoed with one buzzword — deep-tech. It was arguably the country's first deep-tech-only summit, TiEcon Delhi-NCR 2025, where policymakers, investors, founders, and enthusiasts gathered under one roof to discuss how India can lead in this emerging frontier. Amid the excitement, one theme resonated strongly — collaboration.

The summit underscored that deep-tech innovation cannot thrive in silos: It demands collective effort across government, industry, investors, and academia. The sentiment was echoed by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who noted that deep-tech is not just another sector in