Deeptech terrain is one of big promises, small cheques: Tracxn data

Even as a coalition of private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) firms from the US and India on Tuesday announced the formation of an alliance at SEMICON India 2025 — with an initial commitment of $1 billion to invest in deeptech companies — the overall funding from PE/VC firms in India’s semiconductor and deeptech startups since 2021 has been only $5.5 billion, according to data from Tracxn.

Between 2021 and now, PE/VC funds have participated in more than 943 investment rounds in semiconductor and deeptech startups, with the average deal size at just $5.8 million — far below what