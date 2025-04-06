India's industrial towns turn growth drivers for marquee hotel brands

Marquee hotel brands are moving to India’s industrial towns to drum up business in places set to lead the country’s next phase of growth. Big hospitality brands such as the Thailand-based Dusit group, Sarovar Hotels, and Treebo have set their sights on these so-called micro markets, including Sriperumbudur, Bhiwadi, Nashik, and Dholera.

According to industry executives, these industrial towns will expand not only to employ more people but will also attract global business leaders as India positions itself as an alternative manufacturing hub to China, even in the face of the new tariff regime imposed by the US government.

Jatin