India's oil production in dire straits as fuel use continues to be strong

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd, which account for most of India’s crude oil output, have projected a 10-21 per cent decline in domestic production by 2030 — which they have told a parliamentary committee.

This is despite years of government effort to reverse the fall in production and comes against the backdrop of India’s emerging “superpower status” as a demand centre for oil and gas.

India’s import dependence is worsening, with the oil ministry telling the standing committee that the share of import in the volume of crude processed will increase to 91 per cent