Friday, March 28, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's oil production in dire straits as fuel use continues to be strong

India's oil production in dire straits as fuel use continues to be strong

Oil India's output is expected to decline by 21 per cent to 66,000 bpd by 2029-30 from 84,000 bpd next financial year, according to the report

ONGC, OIL SECTOR, CRUDE OIL
Premium

India’s biggest producer of oil and gas is also lagging in exploration.

S Dinakar Amritsar
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd, which account for most of India’s crude oil output, have projected a 10-21 per cent decline in domestic production by 2030 — which they have told a parliamentary committee. 
This is despite years of government effort to reverse the fall in production and comes against the backdrop of India’s emerging “superpower status” as a demand centre for oil and gas. 
India’s import dependence is worsening, with the oil ministry telling the standing committee that the share of import in the volume of crude processed will increase to 91 per cent
Topics : Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ONGC Crude Oil oil and gas sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon