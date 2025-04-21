Monday, April 21, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's pet care industry to touch Rs 10K cr by 2028: Godrej Pet Care chief

GPC is uniquely positioned to enter and disrupt the Indian pet food market with the launch of Godrej Ninja.

BS Reporter Chennai
Apr 21 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s pet care industry has the potential to touch Rs 10,000 crore by 2028, up from around Rs 6,000 crore now, said a top executive of Godrej Pet Care (GPC). Godrej Pet Care, a subsidiary of Godrej Consumer Products, had forayed into the pet care segment recently and is planning to invest around Rs 500 crore over the next five years.
 
Early this month, GPC entered Tamil Nadu with Godrej Ninja—a pet care brand offering scientifically formulated pet food for dogs, designed to enhance gut health and immunity. “The Indian pet care market has the potential to touch the Rs
