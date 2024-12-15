India's smartphone exports breached Rs 20K crore mark in November

Breaking all previous records, smartphone exports from India have, for the first time, breached the Rs 20,000 crore mark in a single month, according to data submitted by companies and figures compiled from industry associations.

Smartphone exports in November reached Rs 20,395 crore, representing a staggering 92 per cent increase over the same month last year, when the figure was Rs 10,634 crore.

Leading the pack were Apple iPhones, followed by South Korean giant Samsung. Together, they accounted for the lion’s share of November's exports. Queries sent to Apple Inc and Samsung India did not elicit any response.

