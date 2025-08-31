India's space startups team up to share skills and expertise, minimise risk

India’s 350-odd space startups are preparing to explore new frontiers. The funding that has flowed in since the government opened the space sector to private entities in June 2020 has propelled their ambitions to new heights. To realise those ambitions, which demand multiple capabilities, many of them are teaming up.

According to the Indian Space Association (Ispa), collaborations and alliances between these startups are becoming a defining feature of the country’s space ecosystem as it races towards a projected $44 billion space economy by 2033, up from about $9 billion today. Tie-ups are taking shape across the board: Kepler with