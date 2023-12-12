India shouldn't oppose consensus on 6GHz use at global talks: GSMA

India will benefit from the 6GHz being earmarked for 5G and 6G use, and should not oppose ongoing efforts by other countries to find a consensus on the band's use globally, a top GSMA official has written to Telecom Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw. GSMA is the global association of mobile operators, with more than 1,000 members.
Reviewed by Business Standard, the letter dated December 12 by GSMA Director General Mats Granryd stresses that global negotiations at the World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 (WRC-23) are now in their final stages, and a consensus is building around the use of the 6GHz band to address the capacity requirements of 5G and beyond. Talks on whether to allocate the upper 6GHz band