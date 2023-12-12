Sensex (-0.54%)
69551.03 -377.50
Nifty (-0.43%)
20906.40 -90.70
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6753.90 -10.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.39%)
44555.75 -173.40
Nifty Bank (-0.46%)
47097.55 -216.70
Heatmap

India shouldn't oppose consensus on 6GHz use at global talks: GSMA

Global telecom operators body says major nations nearing consensus on capacity requirements of 5G and beyond

telecom sector, auctions, spectrum, signal, communication, tech
Premium

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 11:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India will benefit from the 6GHz being earmarked for 5G and 6G use, and should not oppose ongoing efforts by other countries to find a consensus on the band's use globally, a top GSMA official has written to Telecom Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw. GSMA is the global association of mobile operators, with more than 1,000 members.
 
Reviewed by Business Standard, the letter dated December 12 by GSMA Director General Mats Granryd stresses that global negotiations at the World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 (WRC-23) are now in their final stages, and a consensus is building around the use of the 6GHz band to address the capacity requirements of 5G and beyond. Talks on whether to allocate the upper 6GHz band

Also Read

Reliance, Vodafone, Airtel may increase their headcount by 25% in FY24

Jio-Airtel battle for home Wi-Fi connections as they aim for higher Arpu

Vodafone Idea rises 6% in weak market; stock surges 12% in 5 days

Vodafone Idea cuts ties with 25,000 retail partners to reduce costs

Airtel's contingent liabilities jump from Rs 4,100 cr to Rs 11,500 crore

Year of blockbusters set to end with record Box Office collection

Scindia discusses airfares, ways to improve airlines' on-time performance

Job cards of over 54.8 million MGNREGA workers deleted in 2022-23: Govt

SpiceJet-Wilmington Trust SP Services in deadlock over rental agreement

For EV battery infra: Gogoro open to commit billions to India story

Topics : 5G GSMA Telecom Minister telecom sector Reliance Jio Airtel

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon