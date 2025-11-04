Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 05:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
150 small mills shut as five-year low prices hit sector: Steel Secretary

150 small mills shut as five-year low prices hit sector: Steel Secretary

India's steel sector faces stress as five-year low prices force 150 small producers to close, threatening Rs 9-lakh-crore expansion plans despite strong demand and green steel prospects

While demand fundamentals remain strong, the secretary pointed to challenges ranging from import dependence to perception issues. | File Image

Saket Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

India’s steel industry is facing stress as five-year low prices have forced around 150 small producers to shut down operations and 50 more to cut output by half, raising concerns over the sector’s ability to invest Rs 9 lakh crore required for funding its next phase of capacity expansion, Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik said on Tuesday.
 
How are low steel prices affecting small producers?
 
Speaking at a conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Poundrik said the current price levels, while manageable for larger players, have severely hurt smaller firms. “Price is a problem. About 150 small players
