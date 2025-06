Despite the slowdown, India ranks third globally in tech startup funding — ahead of Germany and Israel and trailing the United States and the United Kingdom — according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn.

According to the report, Indian tech startups raised $4.8 billion in H1 2025, a 25 per cent decline from $6.4 billion in H1 2024 and a 19 per cent drop from $5.9 billion in H2 2024.