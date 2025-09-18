Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India to play key role in EY's push for proprietary AI language models

India to play key role in EY's push for proprietary AI language models

EY will leverage its global delivery unit in India, home to most of its tech staff, to lead development of proprietary language models for tax, audit and accounting services

Exercise caution with SMEs: Sebi to auditors
premium

For EY GDS, India is a natural choice to lead the development of these models, since a large part of its technology team is based in the country, with 23,000 of its 60,000 employees having a technology background. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India can become a critical cog in EY’s plan to build proprietary language models that will support areas such as tax, audit and accounting, two senior executives from the firm’s global delivery business (GDS) said.
 
Like other sectors, the traditional practices of tax and accounting are not immune to the impact of artificial intelligence (AI). Enterprise language models, trained on client or synthetic data, can help accounting firms simplify tasks, improving efficiency and productivity.
 
“Our intent is to build a large language model and we have started that process,” Raj Sharma, Global Managing Partner, EY, said in an exclusive interaction
Topics : Industry News Auditing India governance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon