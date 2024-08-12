India, UK explore green technology for recycling critical minerals

India has started negotiating with the United Kingdom (UK) to expand critical minerals collaboration under the newly-signed UK-India Technology Security Initiative (TSI).

As part of these negotiations, the British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, met officials from the Ministry of Mines last week to explore ways to enhance cooperation. This is particularly for developing economically viable and environmentally sustainable technologies for extracting and recycling critical minerals, Business Standard has learnt.

“The initial round of meetings between the two sides has been completed. The goal is to lead the critical minerals supply chain and reduce dependency on