Rodtep, personal computer imports on table at India-US trade policy forum

Trade policy meet may also take up issues like GSP, non-tariff barriers

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Shreya Nandi Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

India on Friday will take up with Washington some trade issues, such as restoring the United States’ (US’s) trade preference programme — Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) — a totalisation pact to protect the interests of cross-border workers, and sorting out non-tariff barriers.

This will be during the annual Trade Policy Forum (TPF) ministerial.

India will push for greater interaction between officials of both sides and this will help India dispel Washington’s qualms on the compatibility of the export-boosting scheme Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Products (Rodtep) with global trade norms, a person aware of the matter told

Topics : trade policy US India relations US trade policy Indian export Indian industry GSP

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

