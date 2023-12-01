Sensex (0.74%)
Quite a fast charge: Indian smartphone users world's top data consumers

The research is based on Ericsson's Mobility Report for 2023, which was released globally on Thursday

Mobile, smartphones, internet, gaming, tech
Photo: Bloomberg

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 11:05 PM IST
India has quietly crossed a milestone in global mobility by consuming the highest mobile data per smartphone user in the world, overtaking the combined rich and less populated Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC ) countries. 

The GCC countries include Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and the Sultanate of Oman.
 
India’s average mobile data traffic per smartphone in 2023 has hit 31GB per month, crossing that of GCC countries for the first time this year , who were at 30 GB a month. In 2022 the two were in a neck-and-neck battle, with data usage per smartphone per month pegged at 25GB.  In 2021 the GCC countries were ahead of India by 2GB per month. 
 

Topics : smartphone users in India mobile data consumption digital connectivity Gulf Cooperation Council

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 11:05 PM IST

