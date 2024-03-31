Indian carriers' focus is now on international market to boost revenues

At a Confederation of Indian Industry event on May 24 last year, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia advised Indian carriers to prioritise expanding their international flight operations due to the tight margins in the domestic aviation market, largely driven by intense competition. This counsel resonated well with aviation executives, who had already been pursuing this strategy since the lifting of pandemic-induced restrictions on Indian aviation in 2022.

The impact is evident in the growing market share of Indian carriers in the international air passenger traffic connecting India. According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, the five major Indian carriers — IndiGo, Air