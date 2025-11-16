Indian IT services companies may see minimal impact from DPDP Rules

Indian IT services providers will have a short learning curve to adapt to India’s digital landscape post the notification of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules last week because they have already been following such regulations in other parts of the world, especially Europe, for the last few years, according to experts.

While compliance costs will surely go up — some estimate them to be in double digits — that is not expected to materially impact operations or dent margins because Indian companies have been gearing up for this for the last two years since the Act came into